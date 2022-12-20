Citadel: Varun Dhawan’s FIRST LOOK in Raj and DK’s spy series OUT; Filming begins January 2023

Varun Dhawan is all set to make his streaming debut with the Indian installment of the Citadel universe. Pinkvilla was the first to break the news in 2021 that Varun will be headlining the spy series, helmed by the acclaimed filmmaker duo Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK). And now, a few moments ago, the social media handle of a streaming platform, along with the Russo brothers, just shared the first look of the actor in the local original spy series. For the unversed, the Russo Brothers of the Avengers fame have envisioned the Citadel universe, which is being termed as the ‘first of its kind global-event series’. They are also directing the first-to-launch series within the spy universe featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles.

Sometime back, the Russo Brothers took to their social media space and shared a picture of Varun Dhawan showcasing his look in the series. Wearing a brown jacket over a black vest and matching denims, the actor dished off swag as he posed against the bonnet of a car. The caption read, “We are thrilled to officially announce that we will be bringing you the Indian installment of the Citadel universe. The local Original spy series will start filming in January 2023.”

Varun Dhawan opens up on being a part of Citadel

Talking about his streaming debut with Citadel, Varun termed it an “exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise”. He further said that it is a ‘landmark moment’ in his career to be part of the universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Jennifer Salke. “I have been a big fan of their work and I am beyond thrilled to be a part of this project, and can’t wait to start shooting it. The storyline of the Indian Citadel chapter is fantastic, and when you have creators like Raj & DK on board, one can be certain that a spectacle is in the making,” the actor stated.

Although the other cast members have not been officially announced yet, Pinkvilla earlier reported that along with Varun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be headlining the series too, with both of them playing spies. We also reported that Citadel’s lead pair will feature in some high-octane action sequences in the show, and will train in martial arts as a part of their prep. A source also informed us, “Citadel India is set in the 1990s. In fact, the makers play around in two timelines – the start and the end of the 90s.”