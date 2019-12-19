Citizenship Amendment Act: Tigmanshu Dhulia gives a befitting reply to a netizen in Gangs of Wasseypur style

Gangs of Wasseypur actor Tigmanshu Dhulia came across a Twitter user who used his dialogue to slam him on social media to which the filmmaker gave a befitting reply.

On Sunday, India saw the entire country divided in over the Citizenship Amendment Act that was passed and the students went on to protest that bill which has become an Act now. Protests against this act are going on in full swing. Many celebrities have been extending their supports against this act, From Rajinikanth to Jonas majority of the celebs have posted against this Act on their social media accounts. After Savdhaan India host Sushant Singh ended his association with the show amid his protest, Gangs of Wasseypur actor Tigmanshu Dhulia came across a Twitter user who used his dialogue to slam him on social media.

The filmmaker had tweeted, "I used to say that I don’t see my hero in today’s society and that’s why so many bio pics are being made today I take my words back all the protesting kids are our heroes so concerned and fearless they make me so proud I am with you kids." On this tweet, a Twitter user commented, 'Ab Tumse Na Ho Payega'. Tigmanshu also got into his Gangs of Wasseypur character Ramadhir Singh and gave a great reply to the user. He replied back, "Achha...beta tum Jitna Padhe ho na utna hum likh chuke hain."

I used to say that I don’t see my hero in today’s society and that’s why so many bio pics are being made today I take my words back all the protesting kids are our heroes so concerned and fearless they make me so proud I am with you kids — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) December 18, 2019

Achha...beta tum Jitna Padhe ho na utna hum likh chuke hain https://t.co/Pz7ymyTQDr — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) December 18, 2019

Many Bollywood actors have shared their concern for the students in the protests. Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a post that reads, "Education for every child is our dream. Education is what empowered them to think independently. We have raised them to have a voice. In a thriving democracy, to raise one's voice peacefully and be met with the violence is wrong. Every voice counts. And each voice will work towards changing India. #HaveVoiceWillRaise #HaveVoiceMustRaise." On the other hand, Kangana expressed her opinion by calling out the Bollywood actors who have chosen to remain silent about the entire matter.

