  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Claims of Sushant Singh Rajput's strained relation with family quashed as investments reveal sister as nominee

As per reports, in May 2020, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput made one of his sisters, Priyanka a nominee in his investments. Read on!
6894 reads Mumbai
Claims of Sushant Singh Rajput's strained relation with family quashed as investments reveal sister as nomineeClaims of Sushant Singh Rajput's strained relation with family quashed as investments reveal sister as nominee
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and their parents are being interrogated by the CBI, in the latest round of reports, it is being said that in May 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput made one of his sister, Priyanka, a nominee in his investments. Yes, as per reports in India Today, in May 2020, a month before Sushant’s untimely demise, the actor had a conversation with a private bank representative wherein the Kedarnath actor discussed details of an investment he was to make with the bank.

Also, these chats indicate that Sushant Singh Rajput was in control of his monies and investments unlike reports that suggested that the Rhea Chakraborty was controlling his finances, as alleged by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh in his FIR in Patna's Rajiv Nagar Police Station. As per the chat, Sushant had made his sister Priyanka a nominee on his investments and this conversation that happened a month before his demise puts to rest all rumours of the actor having strained relationship with his family.

Also yesterday, a video was doing the rounds wherein Sushant, while promoting his film Kedarnath, was asked about his father and the late actor was all praises for his father and had said that although he has learnt a lot of things from his mother, but the fact that he can learn a lot of things is something he has learnt from his father.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput made sister Priyanka nominee in investments in May 2020

Credits :India Today

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement