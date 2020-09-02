Claims of Sushant Singh Rajput's strained relation with family quashed as investments reveal sister as nominee

As per reports, in May 2020, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput made one of his sisters, Priyanka a nominee in his investments. Read on!

While Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and their parents are being interrogated by the CBI, in the latest round of reports, it is being said that in May 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput made one of his sister, Priyanka, a nominee in his investments. Yes, as per reports in India Today, in May 2020, a month before Sushant’s untimely demise, the actor had a conversation with a private bank representative wherein the Kedarnath actor discussed details of an investment he was to make with the bank.

Also, these chats indicate that Sushant Singh Rajput was in control of his monies and investments unlike reports that suggested that the Rhea Chakraborty was controlling his finances, as alleged by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh in his FIR in Patna's Rajiv Nagar Police Station. As per the chat, Sushant had made his sister Priyanka a nominee on his investments and this conversation that happened a month before his demise puts to rest all rumours of the actor having strained relationship with his family.

Also yesterday, a video was doing the rounds wherein Sushant, while promoting his film Kedarnath, was asked about his father and the late actor was all praises for his father and had said that although he has learnt a lot of things from his mother, but the fact that he can learn a lot of things is something he has learnt from his father.

