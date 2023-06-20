'Class of 90s' Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Anupam Kher reunite at Karan Deol's wedding

On Sunday, Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol got married to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in Mumbai. On the same day, the family hosted Karan and Drisha's star-studded reception. The inside pictures and videos have stormed the Internet and fans can't stop gushing over them. On Monday, veteran actor Anupam Kher decided to treat fans with some more inside pictures. He shared a million-dollar picture with Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Dharmendra and Sunny.

Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Anupam Kher come together for a picture

Karan and Drisha's reception was attended by several bigwigs of Bollywood including Salman, Aamir, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kapil Sharma and others. Anupam was also seen joining the Deol family for the grand celebration. He took to Instagram and shared pictures from the reception. The first picture featured him, Aamir and Sunny, while the second picture featured the 'class of 90s'.

Anupam, Salman, Dharmendra and Sunny sported black outfits while Aamir was seen arriving his casual outfit. Along with the pictures, Anupam wrote a heartfelt note and recalled their good old days. He wrote, "Class of 90s. Actors from a pre mobile phones and vanity vans era. When we shared stories! When we shared make up rooms. When we changed costumes in open, behind trees and umbrellas and laughed….. Still going strong!! Still reinventing! Still matter!! It was so nice to meet #DharamJi #Sunny #Aamir #Salman at Karan and Drisha Deols wedding. Jai Ho! First pic clicked by @iambobbydeol!" Have a look:

After he shared the pictures, excited fans were seen reacting to them. A fan wrote, "All legends in one photo! Good memories watching you all in my childhood." Another fan wrote, "Feeling sooo happy to see u all together.. Loved this bonding."

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika were seen having the best time at Karan and Drisha's reception. They set the dance floor on fire with their sweet performance. In one of the videos, Ranveer was seen planting a sweet kiss on Deepika's cheek while they were dancing with the newlywed couple. Fans were seen swooning over DeepVeer as they were excited to see them together after a long time.

