Close friend says Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's families are looking for a suitable date for roka: Report

Parineeti Chopra has been hitting headlines lately for her rumoured romance with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The relationship rumours started doing the rounds after the duo was spotted together in the city. They were seen entering a restaurant together. Amid the speculations, Raghav's colleague and AAP MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated the alleged couple for their union. Now, a close family friend of Parineeti has said that the families of the couple are looking for a suitable date for roka ceremony.

'The roka ceremony is definitely happening'

According to ETimes, a close friend has confirmed that Parineeti and Raghav are committed to their union. The roka ceremony is slated to take place very soon. The close friend revealed, "The roka is definitely happening but the families are trying to figure out a date soon. They are looking for a date that could be in this month or early next month."

Recently, Parineeti was spotted at the airport and she was quizzed about her relationship rumours. The actress didn't comment on the speculations but she was seen blushing. Paparazzi were heard asking, "Mam suno na, wo news aa raha hai wo confirm hai kya? Any idea? Thoda sa kuch comment kar do." She couldn't stop smiling and blushing while entering her car.

Earlier, Sanjeev Arora took to Twitter and shared warm wishes for Raghav and Parineeti. He wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!"

Work front

Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. Next, she will be seen in Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it also stars Diljit Dosanjh in an important role.

