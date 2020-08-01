  • facebook
CM Nitish Kumar says Bihar police is investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case & people should cooperate

The latest news update comes in the form of the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that if the father of the late actor wants a CBI probe in the matter, then he can do that and the Bihar police will continue to investigate the case.
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Bihar Police,CM Nitish Kumar
The Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to India Today for an interview. While speaking to India Today, the CM Nitish Kumar says that the Bihar police is investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case as a FIR has been filed. The CM further goes to add that if a case has been filed with the Bihar police, then it is their duty to investigate the case. The Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar says that if the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father feels the investigation is not going in the right direction then he can demand a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The CM also adds that if the father of the late actor demands a CBI probe in the case only then the state government will be able to take some steps in the matter. The Mumbai police has been investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The Mumbai police has reportedly taken statements from many people who were associated with the late actor. The late actor's family reportedly has filed a case in Patna. The Bihar police have reportedly come to Mumbai to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput case as the FIR has been filed by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family.

 

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput was anxious after ex manager Disha's death, wanted to leave the industry: Report)

Credits :india today

