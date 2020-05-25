CM Uddhav Thackeray grants permission to the Producers Guild of India to resume Film and TV industry work

Producers Guild of India announced that Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray has granted permission to resume Film & TV industry work but with multiple guidelines.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, theaters have been shut and shootings have been stalled all across the country. India is currently under lockdown 4.0 which will be ending on May 31st. But there are a few norms on this lockdown 4.0. Centre and state governments have allowed a few relaxations depending on the zones like green, orange and red. Many industries have resumed operations but have to follow the safety measures issued to them. It has been now more than 2 months that the entertainment industry has been shut.

Producers Guild of India wants to start with the shootings amid the lockdown while following various COVID-19 protocols. They recently announced on Twitter that Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray has granted permission to resume Film & TV industry work. The Producers Guild of India's tweets read, "Thank you @CMOMaharashtra for considering requests from the Film & TV industry to resume work safely. In the link below are the Guild’s recommended SOPs, to be instituted whenever we are granted permission to resume production activities. http://bit.ly/3c71jGF."

They also came up with a new protocol as they resume the shoot. The link shown includes various rules that are to be followed by all the departments. A different set of precautionary measures has been allotted to different departments, owing to the requirement. Each crew member will be provided with a triple layer medical mask & gloves which will be mandatory to wear during the entire shoot. Monthly swab test like microbiology labs to check the sanitization of studio, sets and office. People over the age of 60, or with co-morbidities and health issues to work from home.

Thank you @CMOMaharashtra for considering requests from the Film & TV industry to resume work safely. In the link below are the Guild’s recommended SOPs, to be instituted whenever we are granted permission to resume production activities.https://t.co/qTUvz1iKaM — producersguildindia (@producers_guild) May 25, 2020

