'Co-parenting is always tough,' Malaika Arora on raising son with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora is one of the most stylish Bollywood actresses who has always been known for her bold choices. The actress was married to Bollywood actor-director-producer Arbaaz Khan. While they were known as one of the power couples, fans were shocked when they announced their separation. They stated that they were in an unhappy marriage, so they decided to call it quits. The couple has a 20-year-old son Arhaan Khan. In a recent interview, Malaika opened up about how difficult it is tu put their differences aside and raise their son even when they are not together.

Malaika on co-parenting

The actress expressed that it does not matter whether she and Arbaaz are together or not, what is most important is they are together as a unit whenever their son Arhaan needs them. She added, “We’re not on the same page about many things and this makes co-parenting tough.” However, Malaika believes that she and Arbaaz are better humans today and they are happy that they can co-exist and give their child all the love and attention he needs.

Malaika has often talked about her separation from Arbaaz and said it was the lowest phase of her life. However, they are often snapped together at family events and at airports to receive or drop off their son. Arhaan is studying filmmaking in the United States. The actress also said that she was very young when she got married, and with time she changed.

Malaika Arora’s life

Malaika Arora is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The much-in-love couple publicly confirmed their relationship in 2019, after dating for several years. The actress made her OTT debut last year with Moving In With Malaika, which streams on Disney Hotstar. In one of the episodes, her son Arhaan was also welcomed as a guest.

