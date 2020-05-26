Cocktail CLIMAX 2.0: Gautam ending up with Veronica or being dumped by Meera; your pick for the film's wind up

One of the most amazing films of Bollywood is Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty starrer Cocktail. However, given the chance to choose an alternate climax for the movie, how would you like to change the same? Tell us about this in our new section Climax 2.0.

There are certain Bollywood films that are still fresh in our minds. The 2012 commercial hit Cocktail is one of them. Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail starring , and Diana Penty as the main leads and Boman Irani, Dimple Kapadia and Randeep Hooda in supporting roles, is still known for its famous and peppy songs composed by Pritam and Salim- Sulaiman. The movie was positively received by the critics and audiences alike and the performances of Saif, Deepika and Diana were appreciated by everyone. This romantic comedy written by Imtiaz Ali had entered the 100-crore club becoming a box-office hit.

The movie talks about romance, friendship and relationships. Cocktail revolves around 3 individuals Meera played by Diana Penty, Veronica played by Deepika Padukone and Gautam played by Saif Ali Khan. Meera is a simpleton who comes to London to be with her husband Kunal (Randeep Hooda). She is left stranded in London by Kunal after he reveals that he only married her for money and doesn’t need her anymore. This leads her to meet Veronica who decides to help her and takes Meera to live with her. One day they go to a club and meet Gautam, who gets intimate and makes out with Veronica. Gautam then later gets into a no strings attached relationship with Veronica and moves in with both the girls. They become good friends but later Gautam’s mother Kavita (Dimple Kapadia) and uncle Randhir (Boman Irani) pay a surprise visit at his place. When Kavita asks and pressurizes Gautam for marriage he lies that Meera is the girl he likes because Kavita likes Meera more than Veronica because she is simpler. This leads them to play a drama in front of his mother.

Amid all this, Veronica starts to develop feelings for Gautam and at the same time Gautam and Meera fall in love with each other. This leads to a rift between the three and Gautam explains to Veronica that he loves Meera and Meera loves him back. A heartbroken Veronica at first reacts calmly but breaks down and calls Meera ungrateful and begs Gautam to accept her. The three friends part ways and Meera goes back to her husband. Veronica then gets into a car accident and injures herself. Gautam takes her to the hospital where Meera lets him know that she is over Gautam by bringing Kunal to the hospital. Gautam then takes care of Veronica and she later realizes that Gautam is in love with Meera and sacrifices her love for him and they both go to track Meera down. They come to know from Kunal that Meera has left him and went back to India as she loved Gautam. Gautam and Veronica go to India and the former proposes to Meera and they 3 reunite leading to a happy ending.

But is this satisfactory? Was the ending fair to Veronica? What if Meera wouldn't have accepted Gautam as it wouldn't be fair for her as a friend to do this with Veronica who had helped her when she was in need? What if Gautam would have gone back to Veronica who loves him so much that she was ready to change her personality for Gautam’s mother? Or would it be better if both the girls rejected Gautam and moved on with their life? While the movie’s storyline definitely won millions of hearts, Cocktail could have an alternate ending which we call CLIMAX 2.0.

Check out the climax scene her:

Well, there could have been various ways in which the movie could have been ended. What are your thoughts on it? How do you think the film should have been ended? Share it with us in the comments section below. Pinkvilla is all set to give you a chance to change how Cocktail should have ended.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×