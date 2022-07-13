Cocktail Turns 10: When Deepika Padukone called Veronica's character 'most special': It impacted me personally

Deepika Padukone starrer Cocktail completes 10 years today. The film was directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Saif Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan, starring Saif Ali Khan and debutante Diana Penty in the lead roles, with Boman Irani, Dimple Kapadia, and Randeep Hooda as supporting roles. In the film, Padukone essayed the role of Veronica Malaney and the success of her role has been unprecedented and untouched till now. The character continues to resonate with the youth and the actress' performance is still considered one of the best.

In a throwback interview, talking about the character, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress said: “I’ve always believed that while you put a little part of yourself in every character you play, you also carry a part of that character with you forever. And therefore, Veronica will always be one of the most special characters I’ve played on screen; one that changed a lot for me professionally and impacted me personally." Further, she added: "There was something about that character that the audiences empathized with,” said Deepika.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Om Shanti Om actress has many interesting films in her pipeline. Deepika is all set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for Yash Raj Films' action film Pathaan and John Abraham will also essay the lead. It is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023, in the theatres.

Next, the actress will star opposite Prabhas in Project K, which is touted to be a science fiction film by filmmaker Nag Ashwin and will also feature Disha Patani in the lead. Apart from this, Deepika will also star and produce the Hindi remake of the American comedy film The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika will also feature in Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

