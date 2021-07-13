Cocktail turns 9: 5 reasons why Deepika Padukone's role as Veronica was a game changer for her

Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty starrer Cocktail has clocked in 9 years today. As the film turns a year older, we take a look at why Deepika's iconic character still stands out.

A film that manages to make us go through a riot of emotions from happiness to sadness to anger to surprise, just like its title, is Cocktail. Starring , , and Diana Penty in the lead, Cocktail released 9 years ago on the very same date and till now, remains special. While Saif and Diana's roles as Gautam and Meera were special, Deepika as Veronica managed to leave an indelible mark on everyone's hearts that made her stand out.

From her iconic look to her on-screen chemistry with Saif, everything about Deepika playing Veronica seemed to have not only pleasantly surprised fans but also impressed them. A fun-loving, outgoing, partying girl who is not afraid to wear her heart on her sleeve and enjoy her life thoroughly is what Veronica was all about. The idea of Deepika stepping into such a role itself seemed to have been a surprise for fans. Today, as the film clocks 9 years, we take a look at how Deepika's portrayal of Veronica truly changed her career graph!

1. Difference in her role from previous films

Before Cocktail, Deepika had done several films. However, apart from her debut, not many were able to help her break the mould of a stereotypical heroine of Bollywood. Barring her debut film Om Shanti Om, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Love Aaj Kal, Deepika's rest of the films prior to Cocktail had her play the quintessential Bollywood heroine who the hero saves in the end. However, in Cocktail, she managed to essay a completely unique character where she is this fun-loving, energetic, high-on-life girl who is not afraid to break the rules and doesn't care about the world. She played a photographer and her slightly complicated character seemed to have impressed fans. Hence, the film managed to put her in a different league of actresses altogether.

2. Her on-screen chemistry with Saif Ali Khan helped her

Having worked with Saif Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal, Deepika managed to impress everyone with her on-screen chemistry with Saif. Every time they were together on-screen, it would be hard to take one's eyes off of them. From their romantic moments to their quirky fun like the dance on 'Sheila Ki Jawani' in the film, everything seemed to leave an impact. Her chemistry impressed fans so much that she went ahead and effortlessly aced her role in Race 2 as well with Saif. Not just fans, even Saif's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also named Deepika as her favourite co-star in a chat. She had told ANI, "Saif has great chemistry with Deepika. They were great in Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail."

3. Different layers to Veronica

As Veronica, Deepika clearly didn't fit one single mould but managed to bring flavours of everything in a controlled manner. From being the party chick to being the emotionally vulnerable girl who is just looking for real friendship, Deepika as Veronica managed to successfully bring to life every emotion that was not in the books of a quintessential Bollywood heroine. By being a bit wicked when her best friend and boyfriend fall in love, she displayed the ease of playing a grey character. She also gave us a glimpse of how comfortable she was at playing a girl with emotional vulnerability. All in all, her role as Veronica gave her a chance to explore different shades and it was a refreshing change for the audience.

4. Deepika's stylish look as Veronica

One thing that definitely stood out in Veronica was her extremely stylish and stunning look. No one can forget Deepika as Veronica zooming past the line at the nightclub in a bodycon mini dress or her sequined gold outfit in which she breaks down in front of Saif and Diana and accuses her best friend of using her. Her looks were carefully curated by designer Anaita Shroff Adajania and she tried her best to keep close to reality. Her most loved look is the one where she is at the beach in a white sequined skirt and a grey de-constructed t-shirt. Even her sparkly wedges in one to the looks manages to catch the attention. Everything about her is larger than life and she loves to be the life of the party. In many ways, Deepika's look as Veronica personified that on-screen and we're very different from her past characters in films.

5. Finally, Veronica helped her break the mould in her own words

Deepika was offered Meera aka Diana Penty's role. However, she zeroed in on Veronica due to the courage and conviction of Imtiaz Ali. She told a portal back in the day that doing Veronica was risky for her. However, she had revealed that she wanted to do it. She had told PTI, "Veronica is completely different from anything that I have ever played on-screen. I could not relate to the character at all. That is the reason it was very challenging for me. Veronica is very fiery, feisty and super confident. It was out of my comfort zone. I took a risk, went out of my comfort zone by deciding to essay Veronica." Post playing the fiesty Veronica on screen, her league changed altogether. If we look at Deepika's filmography just the year following Cocktail, she has done films like Race 2, Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela, Chennai Express, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Each of them brought out a different personality and with each, she managed to break the mould of being the quintessential Bollywood heroine. She brought something new to the table for fans with each of her roles after Veronica and actually came into her own!

