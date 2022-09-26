Code Name Tiranga: Parineeti Chopra calls working with Harrdy Sandhu 'treat'; Hope audiences like it

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu will be seen together in an action film titled Code Name Tiranga. This is the first time Parineeti and Harrdy will be sharing screen space. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala. It is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Ahead of the release, the actress shares her experience of working with Harrdy Sandhu.

Parineeti said that it has been a treat to work with Harrdy. “He is a very giving actor. I guess the audience can see the camaraderie that we share and hence they are calling our pairing fresh and they are looking forward to seeing our chemistry on screen. I hope they love what we have done on screen and how we look together,” she added. Talking about how they both got along on the sets and their first meeting, the actress said that music and food broke the ice between them when they first met.