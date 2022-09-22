Code Name: Tiranga Teaser: Parineeti Chopra is on a mission in this action-packed thriller
Code Name: Tiranga Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, stars Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu in the leading roles.
Last month, Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu shared the first looks from their upcoming film Code Name: Tiranga, and it left their fans super-excited. The announcement of the film was made ahead of Independence Day, and the first look posters showed Parineeti and Harrdy Sandhu with bruises on their faces and featured the tricolour in the backdrop. Just a few days ago, Parineeti shared new posters of the film and wrote that she was excited to be collaborating with her ‘fav Punjabi boy’ Harrdy Sandhu for this film. Now, the makers have finally released the power-packed teaser of this espionage thriller.
T-series, Reliance Entertainment and director Ribhu Dasgupta released the teaser of their next film - Code Name: Tiranga which is high on action and thrill, giving the audience a perfect tease into the world of this film. Apart from Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu, the teaser also gives us a glimpse of Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala. The teaser shows some thrilling action scenes featuring Parineeti Chopra, and it has left fans excited! Parineeti plays a RAW Agent in the film, and is on a fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice.
Parineeti also shared the teaser on her Instagram handle, and wrote, “Honoured to be a part of this mission for my country. Excited to be collaborating with two of my favs! @harrdysandhu and @ribhu_dasgupta ! Let the ACTION BEGIN!” Check out the teaser of Code Name: Tiranga below!
Code Name: Tiranga is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Reliance Entertainment, Ribhu Dasgupta and Vivek B. Agrawal. The film will hit the big screens on 14th October 2022.
