Code Name: Tiranga Trailer: Kunal Kemmu calls it ‘Tod fod’, can’t wait for Parineeti Chopra starrer

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Code Name: Tiranga, which is all set to release in October. A month ago, the actors shared their first-look posters from the film, leaving their fans excited. This film marks the first onscreen collaboration of Parineeti and Harrdy Sandhu, and now, the makers have finally released the power-packed trailer of this espionage thriller. The trailer has left Kunal Kemmu excited for the movie to release!

The trailer of Code Name: Tiranga is high on action and thrill, and in the movie, Parineeti plays the role of a RAW agent, who is on a fearless mission for her nation. Meanwhile, Harrdy Sandhu plays the role of a doctor, who Parineeti falls in love with. The trailer shows Parineeti doing a lot of hand-to-hand combat as well as action sequences, and Kunal Kemmu was mighty impressed with her. Sharing it on his Instagram story, Kunal Kemmu called the trailer ‘tod fod’ and wrote that he couldn’t wait to watch the film.