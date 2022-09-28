Code Name: Tiranga Trailer: Kunal Kemmu calls it ‘Tod fod’, can’t wait for Parineeti Chopra starrer
Here’s what Kunal Kemmu had to say after watching the trailer of Code Name: Tiranga starring Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu
Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Code Name: Tiranga, which is all set to release in October. A month ago, the actors shared their first-look posters from the film, leaving their fans excited. This film marks the first onscreen collaboration of Parineeti and Harrdy Sandhu, and now, the makers have finally released the power-packed trailer of this espionage thriller. The trailer has left Kunal Kemmu excited for the movie to release!
The trailer of Code Name: Tiranga is high on action and thrill, and in the movie, Parineeti plays the role of a RAW agent, who is on a fearless mission for her nation. Meanwhile, Harrdy Sandhu plays the role of a doctor, who Parineeti falls in love with. The trailer shows Parineeti doing a lot of hand-to-hand combat as well as action sequences, and Kunal Kemmu was mighty impressed with her. Sharing it on his Instagram story, Kunal Kemmu called the trailer ‘tod fod’ and wrote that he couldn’t wait to watch the film.
“@parineetichopra Tod fod. Wishing you the very best Pari Eagerly waiting to watch you kick some ass,” wrote Kunal Kemmu. Parineeti reposted his story and wrote, “Kunsuu I love you.” Check out Kunal Kemmu’s story below.
Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra opened up about working with Harrdy Sandhu, and said, “He is a very giving actor. I guess the audience can see the camaraderie that we share and hence they are calling our pairing fresh and they are looking forward to seeing our chemistry on screen. I hope they love what we have done on screen and how we look together.”
Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Code Name: Tiranga is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Reliance Entertainment, Ribhu Dasgupta and Vivek B. Agrawal. The film will hit the big screens on 14th October 2022.
