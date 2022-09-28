Code Name: Tiranga Trailer: Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu starrer promises an intense action thriller

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu starrer Code Name: Tiranga trailer has released today. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala. It is presented by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment along with Film Hangar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ribhu Dasgupta, Vivek B. Agrawal and Reliance Entertainment. The action thriller is the second film of Harrdy Sandhu in Bollywood.

In the film, Parineeti Chopra is playing a RAW agent and is on a mission for the country. She is also seen doing a lot of hand-to-hand combat as well as stylised action sequences. The film has been extensively shot in Turkey. Harrdy Sandhu is playing the role of a doctor. The trailer opens by introducing Sharad Kelkar as Omar and he is a wanted terrorist in India. Parineeti has been assigned to kill him. In this journey, she meets Harrdy and falls in love. It will be interesting to watch if the actress will complete her task or leave it.