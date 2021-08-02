COEAI demand status of a small scale industry and waiving off property tax from state government

The COVID 19 pandemic and the recent floods in the state of Maharashtra have affected the livelihood of many including the Cinema owners. To put forth their demands, the cinema owners met up and discussed points that they would want to put forward to the state government. The Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India wants the state government to grant them small-scale industries status and want property tax waived off. The reasons for these were discussed in detail by Nitin Datar.

This agenda was discussed at a virtual meeting held on Saturday evening to chalk out the points before they take the representation to the state government. Nitin Datar of the COEAI said, "The government has not recognized it as an industry but we would want to be granted a small scale industry status and want the benefits the government gets from the government. Even if there is reluctance all they can do for the single screens are the electricity charges should be small scale industry rates."

The pandemic can be considered to be one therefore it should certainly be waived off. Nitin Datar

Apart from the property tax waiver which most of the other states have granted to cinema halls, they want to hike service charges to 25 per cent as states like Gujarat and Goa have done. Datar said, "There is a state rule that in case there is a natural calamity property tax is waived off and the pandemic can be considered to be one therefore it should certainly be waived off."

The recent floods in Maharashtra have damaged a lot of cinema halls in the smaller centres and are demanding compensation from the government. Datar said, "We had even asked the last time the flood hit the state. Nothing really came to us. We have made a request again. Let's see if this time the government helps us. And people should go and check for themselves the state in which the single screens in the smaller places all they discuss and talk about are multiplexes."

Datar also informs that the number of single screens have reduced to 470 screens and most of them want to start alternate business and are seeking permission from the government. The theatre owners are also seeking soft loans from the government. Datar said, "We need money for the maintenance of the theatre and repairs before we restart the business but since we are not recognised as an industry we don’t get loans as we also will have to pay advance to the distributors before we start screening the films in our cinemas."

In addition to that, the cinema halls reportedly haven’t received the refund money of tax-free films like Tanhaji and URI which can be used by the cinema halls for maintenance. Amid the pandemic, if the demands were agreed upon, it would give a big boost to the cinema owners and exhibitors.

Also Read|COEAI head says one Sooryavanshi & Radhe won’t help revive cinemas; Willing to offer theatres for quarantining