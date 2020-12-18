'Coffee With NCB' troll Netizens as Karan Johar receives a summon from NCB for his infamous starry 2019 party

Karan Johar came under the scrutiny of netizens after he was sent a notice by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The NCB officials wanted details from the filmmaker of the 2019 party held at his house with popular stars.

Filmmaker became a target of relentless trolling from netizens after reports came in that he was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau over his 2019 house party with popular stars like , , , , , Vicky Kaushal and others. Reportedly, the anti-drug agency wanted to know details regarding the same and hence, Karan was reportedly summoned under section 67(B) of the NDPS act. However, this did not go down too well with netizens as many took to troll him and said, "Upcoming show Coffee with NCB."

The filmmaker's July 2019 party came under the scanner when a video from inside the party was shared on social media and it featured several Bollywood A-listers. The video had gone viral last year. This year, after an Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had raised a complaint about it and claimed that the actors in the video apparently looked 'drugged,' the video came under the scrutiny of all. The leader had reportedly complained to the NCB over the same and the video went viral among netizens again back in September.

As the filmmaker got summoned, netizens went ahead and trolled him over it. A user shared the morphed poster of Koffee with Karan and wrote, "NCB to karan johar Let's have Coffee with NCB #KaranJohar." Another user wrote, "#KaranJohar get ready for first season of coffee with ncb , live on Indian media and dont forget to watch the show at 11 am only on Friday and Saturday for more details ask some maal from deepika and join the show."

Meanwhile, the filmmaker reportedly has responded to NCB's summon with his reply. As per a report by CNN News 18, Karan reportedly submitted his reply to the agency and denied any drug consumption at the 2019 party. Further, the report claimed that the filmmaker also submitted his statement, photos and videos from the party as documents to the NCB that the agency officials will reportedly cross verify. The filmmaker also had issued a public statement on social media a while back on the questions being raised over his 2019 house party video.

