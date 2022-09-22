Comedian Raju Srivastava’s cremation to take place today in Delhi; Deets inside

Aged 58 years old, the popular comedian breathed his last at AIIMS, Delhi, where he was admitted after suffering a heart attack on August 10. He will be cremated on Thursday, September 22 at 9.30 am, India Today reported.

Despite of everyday struggles being faced in our lives, some people know the art of bringing smiles to people’s lives. Raju Srivastava was one such person, who clearly mastered his profession of being a comedian. Realizing his talent at a very young age, he made sure to showcase his talent at a national level and make the lives of people a bit smoother by essaying his comical side. Unfortunately, he passed away on Wednesday afternoon.

Raju Srivastava's family members - his wife Shikha, son Ayushman and daughter Antara have decided that the cremation will be held in Delhi. Earlier, they were contemplating taking Raju’s body to Mumbai or Kanpur, but the situation is changed now.

“No medical bulletin was released by AIIMS,” India Today reported.

Raju's brother-in-law confirmed the development that Raju's funeral will be held in Delhi. He spoke to IndiaToday.in and said, "In the morning, his BP dropped, and then he was given CPR. At first, he responded to it but later collapsed. The ventilator was supposed to be removed in 2-3 days. Medicine doses had also been decreased."

For the unversed, Srivastava was seen in popular comedy shows namely The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, Shaktimaan, and others. The comedian also was seen in Bollywood films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab, Baazigar for impactful roles.

