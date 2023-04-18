Coming soon: Ileana D'Cruz announces her first pregnancy with adorable pictures; Netizens shower love

Actress Ileana D'Cruz, who is quite active on social media, has shared that she expecting her first baby soon. On Tuesday morning, the actress took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures with her fans and officially announced the good news. Ileana has left her fans surprised with the pregnancy announcement. Soon after she shared the news, her fans and friends were seen showering love on her and the baby.

Ileana D'Cruz is expecting her first baby

The Raid actress shared two monochrome pictures on her handle. The picture featured a onesie that read, "And so the adventure begins" while the second picture has a personalised pendant that reads 'mama'. Along with the pictures, Ileana wrote, "Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling." Have a look:

After she shared the post, her fans were seen reacting to it. Netizens were confused since Ileana didn't reveal the name of her partner. A fan commented, "OH MY CONGRATULATIONS." Another fan wrote, "Heartiest congratulations !" Ileana's mom Samira D'Cruz wrote, "Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby. can’t wait."

Meanwhile, Ileana recently made headlines after she was seen celebrating Katrina Kaif's birthday in the Maldives last year. Reportedly, she is dating Katrina's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. During Katrina's appearance on Koffee with Karan 7, Karan Johar indirectly confirmed Ileana and Sebastian's relationship. Earlier, she was dating Andrew Kneebone but the duo parted ways.

Speaking about the breakup, the actress had told Pinkvilla, "I don’t get upset. When you are going through a situation like this, you understand the value of your family and friends. It’s the same that happened for me. I had my family and closest friends supporting me right through it."