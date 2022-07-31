Commonwealth Games 2022: Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty & more hail Mirabai Chanu for winning India's 1st gold

Mirabai Chanu set a new record as she won India’s first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham, England in the women's 49kg weightlifting category. Chanu lifted a total of 201 kg to win the yellow metal in the women's 49kg weightlifting event, which was India's third medal of the day in the sport after Sanket Sargar (silver) and Gururaja (bronze) delivered earlier in the day. Soon after, congratulations poured in for Chanu on social media with heartening messages including Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, and others also cheered for her.

Anupam Kher congratulates Mirabai Chanu on his social media handle with a long message that read as: "2022 की #CommonwealthGames में @mirabai_chanu ने स्वर्ण पदक जीत कर देश का सीना चौड़ा किया है।पूरे विश्व में हमारा मान बढ़ाया है। हमें गर्वित किया है! आपकी यह जीत हम सबको और ख़ासकर युवाओं को प्रेरणा देगी! हार्दिक बधाई! भारत माता की जय! जय हिंद! Everytime our #NationalAnthem plays at such events I feel choked with emotions!" Anushka Sharma also shared a picture on her Instagram story and wrote: "Congratulations @mirabai_chanu. You are our pride!"

Shilpa Shetty congratulated Mirabai Chanu and also Sanket Sargar for bagging a silver medal in weightlifting in men's 55 kg. "Massive congratulations to @mirabai_chanu & #SanketSargar for making India proud at the #Commonwealth2022 Games. Jai Hind." Urmila Matondkar also took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Golden Girl Congratulations #MirabaiChanu So very proud of you @mirabai_chanu Congratulations India #CommonwealthGames2022 #CWG2022". Tamannaah Bhatia also hailed Mira and uploaded a picture and wrote, "Congratulations Champion @mirabai_chanu for winning the first Gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022."

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India also congratulated Mirabai on Twitter and wrote: "The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she’s won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes."

