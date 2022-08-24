Complaint filed against Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Taapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu; Here's why

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most-awaited films of 2022. Ever since its announcement, the film has been grabbing a lot of attention. The film has not performed that well at the box office and also landed itself in a lot of controversies. Just before the release of the film, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha was trending on Twitter. Recently, a PIL was also filed against the film for the ban of its release in West Bengal and now the latest reports suggest that yet another complaint has been filed in the court of the commissioner. The complaint has been filed against Taapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu as well.

Complaint against Laal Singh Chaddha and Shabash Mithu

According to reports in the Times Of India, a complaint has been filed in the court of the commissioner for persons with disabilities against Laal Singh Chaddha and Shabaash Mithu for allegedly ridiculing differently-abled people. Dr Satendra Singh who is a co-founder of Doctors with Disabilities and who also suffers from 70 per cent locomotor disability has filed the complaint and shared a copy of the notice issued by the court of the commissioner on his complaint. However, no confirmation on the matter was received from the social justice and empowerment ministry. The reports further suggest that the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities has asked the makers of Aamir Khan starrer and Taapsee Pannu starrer along with the Central Board Of Film Certification to share their comments on the same. The complaint alleges that the films violate provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 through demeaning remarks against specially-abled people.

PIL filed against Laal Singh Chaddha

According to reports in India Today, a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) had been filed in the Kolkata High Court against Lal Singh Chaddha. It calls for a complete ban on the film in Bengal citing peace disorder. It is further stated that the matter will be heard in the court of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava on August 23. The PIL demanded a complete ban of this Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer in Bengal. There has also been a demand for a Police officer to be posted outside every theatre if the ban is not done as what is shown in the film can disturb the peace and order in Bengal. Advocate Nazia Elahi Khan has filed the PIL. According to her, the Army is not represented properly in the film.

