Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut by Shiv Sena IT Cell over her Mumbai PoK comment: Report

After the tussle between Kangana Ranaut and ministers in Maharashtra over her comparison between Mumbai and PoK, a complaint has been reportedly filed against the actress by the Shiv Sena IT Cell in Thane.

triggered a controversy after she compared Mumbai with a comparison between Mumbai with Pakistan. Several events have unfolded since her statement. This includes Sanjay Raut's dig at the actress and Maharashtra CM Minister Uddhav Thackeray subtle jibe at the controversy. In the latest turn of events, ANI reported that Shiv Sena IT Cell has filed a complaint against the actress. The complaint was filed at Shrinagar Police Station in Thane. The Cell reportedly seeks an FIR against the actress.

It has been reported that the team seeks the FIR under the charges of "sedition for her Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) analogy for Mumbai." For the unversed, Kangana had previously heavily criticised the Mumbai Police over Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. This caught Sanjay Raut's attention who suggested Kangana shouldn't return to Mumbai. This led to Kangana tweeting, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena IT Cell files a complaint at Shrinagar Police Station in Thane against Kangana Ranaut seeking FIR against her under 'charges of sedition for her Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) analogy for Mumbai'. pic.twitter.com/wiiFkWBIFm — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

The comparison evoked reactions from Maharashtra ministers and numerous Bollywood actors. From Renuka Shahane to Riteish Deshmukh, tweets about their love for Mumbai flooded the social media platform. Amid the controversy, BMC reportedly arrived at Kangana's office in Mumbai yesterday. Kangana said that the team was measuring her office and it may soon be demolished. Kangana shared a video of the incident on Twitter. Check it out here: Kangana Ranaut shares video of BMC officials at her Mumbai workspace: They've forcefully taken over my office

Meanwhile, the news about the complaint comes a day after Kangana received Y-Plus category security. The actress is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on September 9. She is currently residing in her home in Himachal Pradesh. The BMC officials announced last evening that Kangana will have to home quarantine for seven days when she lands in the city. Read about it here: BMC to home quarantine Kangana Ranaut when she arrives in Mumbai on 9 September: Report

