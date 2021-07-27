Complaint filed against Raj Kundra’s firm in a cheating case by Gujarat businessman: Report

Raj Kundra has landed in trouble ever since he has been associated with an adult film racket. While he was arrested by the Mumbai Police and has been sent to judicial custody, the Crime Branch continues to investigate the case which has been coming up with new twists every day. And while Raj has moved to Bombay High Court to challenge the police custody and has sought bail in the pornography case, a fresh complaint has been filed against Raj Kundra’s firm now.

This happened after a businessman named Hiren Parmar from Ahmedabad alleged that he has been duped for Rs 3 lakh by Raj Kundra’s firm Viaan Industries. In a complaint filed with the Mumbai Crime Branch and Cyber Police, the businessman alleged that he was duped under the pretext of making him the distributor of Game of Dot which is an online cricket skill-based game. He also claimed to have invested Rs 3 lakh for the same. Parmar, in his complaint, also stated that while the company didn’t keep its promise, it also stopped responding to him after he demanded them to return his money.

Parmar also alleged that Raj Kundra’s firm had duped many people for crores. Besides, he also claimed that he had filed a similar complaint with the Gujarat Cyber department in 2019. And while no action was taken back then, he decided to approach the Mumbai Police after Kundra has was arrested for his alleged association in an adult film racket case.

