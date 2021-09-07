Complaint filed against Salman Khan, Akshay & others for revealing rape victim's name on social media: Report

Many Bollywood celebrities like , , Farhan Akhtar, and others are in big trouble as a complaint has been filed against them for allegedly revealing the identity of the 2019 Hyderabad rape victim. This complaint has been reportedly filed in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court. 38 big names have been involved in this matter.

Advocate Gaurav Gulati, the complainant has alleged that revealing the name of a rape victim on social media is a criminal offence hence he had demanded an FIR against Salman Khan, , Ajay Devgn and others. He has also demanded an arrest warrant for the stars. Gaurav has filed a written complaint against all the stars in the Sabzi Mandi police station under section 228A. The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. According to reports in Filmfare, in the complaint, Gulati, has cited the tweets of the celebrity alleging that all these have revealed the identity of a rape victim from Hyderabad, this is a violation of the Supreme Court's guidelines.

The people against whom the FIR has been registered include Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Anupam Kher, Armaan Malik, Karamveer Vohra, Bollywood film director Madhur Bhandarkar, South actor Ravi Teja, Allu Sirish, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Saina Nehwal, Actress Parineeta Chopra, Dia Mirza, Swara Bhaskar, Rakul Preet, Zareen Khan, , Richa Chadha, Kajal Aggarwal, Shabana Azmi, Hansika Motwani, Priya Malik, Mehreen Pirzada, Nidhi Agarwal, Charmi Kaur, Ashika Ranganath, Radio Jockey Saima including others.

ALSO READ: Antim Poster OUT: Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma look intense in fierce face off