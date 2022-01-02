Complaint filed against Vicky Kaushal for allegedly using fake number plate in a movie sequence

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have been shooting for their next film in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh. Their looks from the film have already gone viral on social media. Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy has created a lot of buzz on the internet. Well, now, a report is coming in that a man, who is a resident of Indore, has lodged a police complaint against Vicky. He has mentioned in his complaint the alleged use of the number plate of a motorcycle in a movie sequence. He claimed that the number plate is of the vehicle that belongs to him.

News agency ANI shared the tweet which has a quote from the police. “We received a complaint, will see whether number plate was misused. Action to be taken as per provisions in Motor Vehicle Act. If film unit is in Indore, will try probing them,” said Rajendra Soni, SI, Banganga. Complainant Jai Singh Yadav said, “Vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine; don't know if the film unit is aware of it...This is illegal, can't use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter.”

Reportedly, the complaint was lodged after Vicky Kaushal was seen riding a bike on the streets of Indore for his upcoming film, with his co-actor, Sara Ali Khan.