Complaint filed against Vicky Kaushal for allegedly using fake number plate in a movie sequence
News agency ANI shared the tweet which has a quote from the police. “We received a complaint, will see whether number plate was misused. Action to be taken as per provisions in Motor Vehicle Act. If film unit is in Indore, will try probing them,” said Rajendra Soni, SI, Banganga. Complainant Jai Singh Yadav said, “Vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine; don't know if the film unit is aware of it...This is illegal, can't use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter.”
Reportedly, the complaint was lodged after Vicky Kaushal was seen riding a bike on the streets of Indore for his upcoming film, with his co-actor, Sara Ali Khan.
Several pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan surfaced on social media after the actors were spotted on the streets of Indore shooting for their upcoming film. To note, the details of the film have been kept under wrap. The title has also not been announced till now. Vicky was spotted shooting for the film after his wedding with Katrina Kaif.
