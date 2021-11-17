Complaint filed against Vir Das over his viral monologue on India

Renowned comedian Vir Das, who is known for his hilarious stand up comedy acts, landed in trouble over his recent stand up comedy act. The actor-cum-comedian had performed at an event in the United States of late wherein his monologue about India, titled as ‘I come from two Indias’ went viral on social media. And while the comedian has been receiving a lot of criticism on social media, it is reported that the actor had now landed in a legal soup as a complaint has been received against him in Delhi’s Tilak Marg police station.

According to ANI, the Delhi police has received a complaint against Vir after his video of a monologue over India went viral alleging that the actor cum comedian had used derogatory language against the nation. For the uninitiated, Vir had sparked a controversy over his six minute long monologue wherein he was seen talking about the most topical issues in the country including rape cases, India’s battle against COVID 19, farmer’s protest etc. As the video went viral, it has left the nation divided. While many have lauded him for taking a brave stand, many also criticised him for insulting the nation and for generalising such incidents in the country.

Delhi: Complaint received against actor-comedian Vir Das at Tilak Marg Police Station in connection with a viral video in which he is allegedly using derogatory language against the nation during an event in US.



(Photo courtesy: Vir Das' Instagram account) pic.twitter.com/KfTeH08oX9 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021

Later, Vir Das had also released a statement in this regard stating that he intended to state that despite all the issues in India, it is still a great country. “The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India's that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great. It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love, believe in, and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. That's the point of the video and the reason for the applause,” he said in the statement.

Also Read: I Come From Two Indias: Vir Das issues clarification on the VIDEO after severe backlash