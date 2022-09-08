Concerned Ranbir Kapoor informs paparazzi about mom-to-be Alia Bhatt’s back pain when asked to pose; VIDEO

The promotions of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra have been going on in full swing. Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time on the big screen, and fans are super-excited about the film’s release. Alia and Ranbir have been attending back-to-back promotional events for Brahmastra in multiple cities in India, and just last night, they were spotted by the paparazzi as they returned to Mumbai after attending a promotional event in Delhi.

Parents-to-be Alia and Ranbir were seen making their way out of the Mumbai airport and heading to their car when the paparazzi spotted them and began clicking pictures. When the photographers requested the couple to stop and pose for pictures, a concerned Ranbir politely informed them about Alia’s back pain. He pointed toward Alia and said, “back dukh rahi hai,’ after which the paparazzi asked Alia to ‘take care’.