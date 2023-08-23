CONFIRMED: Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon to reunite on Welcome 3 after 20 years

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were among the most adored on screen pairs during the 90s. They have collaborated on several films together, including notable titles such as Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, and Barood, among others. The duo also shared a romantic relationship during that era but eventually went their separate ways, embracing new chapters in their lives with their individual partners. However, they never reunited on screen for another film. Akshay and Raveena presently share a cordial relationship and have openly expressed mutual admiration on multiple occasions. Interestingly, it has now been confirmed that these two stars are reuniting for the third part of the Welcome franchise, titled Welcome To The Jungle.

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon team up for Welcome 3

Pinkvilla brings you the confirmation that Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon are set to reunite on screen after a two-decade hiatus for the film Welcome 3. A source has divulged, "Akshay and Raveena have worked together on multiple films including cults like Mohra. Their last collaboration was Police Force: An Inside Story. It has taken 20 years and a comic caper like Welcome 3 to bring the two of them together. While details of their dynamic in the film have been kept under wraps, however, it is unlike anything they have done before."

The source further elaborated, "Welcome 3 is titled Welcome to the Jungle and is an adventure comedy with a big ensemble. The prep work is in progress and the shoot schedule will be chalked out soon. Both Akshay and Raveena are excited about this reunion." It is indeed a promising development that they have joined forces for a script that merits their individual talents.

More about Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome 3

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Welcome 3 was in the works and that Akshay Kumar would be collaborating once again with producer Firoz Nadiadwala for this venture. Pinkvilla also reported a series of cast additions, including Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and more recently, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The film's official title has been revealed as Welcome To The Jungle, and it is scheduled for a theatrical release on Christmas 2024.

