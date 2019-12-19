CONFIRMED: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi come together for Valentine’s Day 2021 release

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi are all set be seen together in a film helmed by Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra. The director confirmed the same to a daily. Produced by Karan Johar & Shakun, the film will release on Valentine’s Day 2021.

From the past few days, reports have been coming in about , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday headlining a relationship drama in Shakun Batra’s next. Pinkvilla has exclusively also reported about Deepika and working on Kapoor & Sons director Shakun’s next project. Now, the director and the producer have confirmed the news about Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya coming together for a film which will go on floors in February 2020.

Karan and Shakun confirmed to Bombay Times that Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant will be seen together in a film based on relationships. Karan said, “Shakun has directed one of the most acclaimed films of Dharma Productions — Kapoor & Sons. With this movie, he also turns producer with us. His upcoming directorial is an intriguing relationship drama, which will release on Valentine’s Day 2021. I am proud and excited about Shakun’s vision as a versatile filmmaker.”

Meanwhile, the filmmaker seemed excited about going down a new road for him and was looking forward to being in a director’s chair again. About the film, Shakun revealed, “It’s a relationship drama where the characters find themselves stuck in a morally ambiguous zone.” The film will star Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya in important roles and it will revolve around their relationships. While the title of the film hasn’t been zeroed upon, the director duo confirmed that it will go on floors in February 2020. Also, Karan and Shakun are eyeing a Valentine’s Day 2021 release and hence, it will release on February 12, 2021.

Meanwhile, Siddhant, who we all know as MC Sher from Gully Boy, will be seen working with Deepika and Ananya in the film. Siddhant also will be seen in Bunty aur Babli 2. Deepika is currently engaged in the promotions of Chhapaak. Starring her as Malti, an acid attack survivor, Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is slated to release on January 10, 2020. Apart from this, Ananya is busy shooting for Khaali Peeli and will be seen with Ishaan Khatter in the same. It will hit the screens on June 12, 2020.

