CONFIRMED: Deepika Padukone’s health is fine; Rumours about her being rushed to hospital not true

Deepika Padukone is one of the most talked-about actresses in Bollywood. She has proved her mettle on the big screen time and again and successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. Deepika is known for her dedication and hard work and makes sure to give every project her best shot. However, the Tamasha actress made the headlines recently after it was reported that she was rushed to hospital in Hyderabad after increased heart rate.

However, Pinkvilla has learnt that the reports of Deepika being rushed to the hospital are false. Instead, the Bajirao Mastani actress is doing fine and there is nothing wrong with her health. In fact, Deepika is currently shooting for Nag Ashwin’s Project K in Hyderabad. The movie will mark her first collaboration with Prabhas. During her conversation with Anupama Chopra from Film Companion, Deepika had revealed that she is nervous and excited about the project. “I haven’t worked with Prabhas before, I haven't worked with Nag before, I'm also going to have to do this in a different language apart from doing this in Hindi. So, there are a lot of these things. Plus it's a VFX-heavy film,” Deepika had stated.

Apart from Project K, Deepika has some interesting movies in the pipeline too. She will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-talked-about comeback film Pathaan. The movie will mark her fourth collaboration with King Khan after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. Besides, Deepika will also be working on the Indian adaptation of the American comedy-drama The Intern which will also star Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. She has a film called 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan.

