CONFIRMED: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha remake to release on Gandhi Jayanti 2022

After much buzz related to the Hindi remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram Vedha, it is confirmed that Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will headline the Hindi version. The film will release on Gandhi Jayanti 2022 weekend.
24620 reads Mumbai Updated: July 10, 2021 12:16 pm
CONFIRMED: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha remake to release on Gandhi Jayanti 2022
The big news that fans of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan had been waiting for since the buzz began is finally out. The two superstars are all set to star in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. Not just this, the film's release date also was announced on Twitter and it happens to be the Gandhi Jayanti weekend of 2022. Originally, Vikram Vedha released in 2017 in Tamil and it had Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in the lead. 

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "HRITHIK - SAIF IN 'VIKRAM VEDHA' REMAKE... #HrithikRoshan and #SaifAliKhan will star in the #Hindi remake of #Tamil film #VikramVedha... Pushkar-Gayathri - the director duo of the original film - will direct the #Hindi version too... 30 Sept 2022 release." As soon as the news was out, fans of Hrithik and Saif began trending 'Vikram Vedha' on Twitter. Many were excited to see the two superstars in the action-thriller. Saif and Hrithik's remake of Vikram Vedha will be directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who helmed the original film as well. 

Take a look:

The film was originally inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi. The story of the original revolves around a police officer who is in search of a gangster to kill him. In the Tamil version, Madhavan was the cop and Sethupathi was the gangster. It would be interesting to see between Saif and Hrithik, who plays which role.

It may also be interesting to note here that Hrithik's other film, Fighter co-starring Deepika Padukone also was initially announced to release on September 30, 2022. Now, with the Vikram Vedha remake also coming out on the same date, it remains to be seen what becomes of Fighter. Meanwhile, Saif has Adipurush in his kitty with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Besides this, he also will be seen in Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. 

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan all set to thrill as Vedha in HR25, on floors summer 2021

Credits :Taran Adarsh Twitter

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Finally, PINKVILLA on the right way regarding Hrithik news, No more pathetic sussanne or crazy kangana

Anonymous 2 hours ago

GOOD

Anonymous 2 hours ago

BEST

Anonymous 5 hours ago

hritik with ex lovers husband

Anonymous 9 hours ago

NICEEEEEE