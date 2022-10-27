CONFIRMED: Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F starrer Freddy to release on OTT; Details inside

Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently on a roll! After the glorious success of his last film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the audience is eagerly waiting to see his upcoming films as has a solid lineup. Kartik's Freddy is one of the most awaited films. He has collaborated with Alaya F . The duo has already shot the film. The latest update suggests that the makers have ditched the theatrical release and opted for an OTT release.

Today, it was revealed that Freddy will be directly released on Disney+ Hotstar. The official page of the OTT platform took to Instagram and confirmed the update. Kartik will be seen in and as Freddy. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films, and directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is an edge-of-the-seat thriller. It will show Kartik in a never seen before avatar. The romantic thriller is said to be packed with unpredictable twists and turns.

Speaking about the same, Kartik shared in a statement, "I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven’t explored before. It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore a new territory. I'm looking forward to the movie releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon and hoping the audience will love this new avatar."

The release date of Freddy will be unveiled soon.

Work front

Apart from Freddy, he has Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. It is an official remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The duo recently wrapped up a schedule of their film in Haryana. He also has Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, Hansal Mehta's Captain India and Kabir Khan's untitled next.