CONFIRMED: Salman Khan to reunite with Love co-star Revathy in Tiger 3 after 32 years

Superstar Salman Khan is currently busy with his reality game show, Bigg Boss 16. Recently, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, the actor was seen welcoming Kajol and Revathy on the sets. They were seen promoting their upcoming film Salaam Venky. The film is directed by Revathy and it also stars Vishal Jethwa in an important role. Salman and Revathy's reunion on the show got their fans quite excited.

Salman and Revathy were seen in a romantic film titled Love that was released in 1991. It was one of the most loved films. Their song Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya is still everyone's favourite. Now, they are set to work together after 32 years. During the promotions on Bigg Boss 16, the duo confirmed that they will be seen together in Tiger 3. The details about her role are still under wraps. The film is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and it also stars Katrina Kaif. Reportedly, the third part will also feature Emraan Hashmi in a key role and Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance.

Tiger 3

Tiger 3 was earlier slated to release on Eid 2023. Recently, the makers unveiled the new release date. Now, the film will be released on Diwali 2023. Salman shared the poster and wrote, "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Salman Khan's work front

Apart from Tiger 3, Salman has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is being directed by Farhad Samji and it also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. He also has Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez and No Entry sequel in the pipeline.