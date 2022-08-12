CONFIRMED: Shah Rukh Khan is playing 'Vanar Astra' in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra; PICS INSIDE

Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Brahmastra has been a hot topic of discussion for a long time now. Is the actor playing a part in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited mythological fantasy drama or is he not? Well, leave it to SRK’s fans to dig up all the answers! When the trailer of the film dropped in June, netizens shared screenshots from the same and wondered if it was Shah Rukh Khan who appeared as ‘Vayu’. And now, new photos and videos have surfaced on the internet that confirm his cameo as Vanar Astra. Have you seen them yet? Scroll down and take a look.

Shah Rukh Khan as Vanar Astra in Brahmastra

In the new photos and videos shared on Twitter, one can see Shah Rukh Khan featuring in a scene from Brahmastra. He appears donning a blood-soaked tee-shirt and pants. His hair is in a disheveled state. He appears to elevate from the ground and fly mid-air, while one can see Vayu or Hanuman’s fiery silhouette shadowing his movements. While this moment does appear in the trailer for a hot second, now, fans and netizens get a closer look at SRK’s character in the film. Undoubtedly, this has left fans excited about the film.

SRK has cameoed in recently released films including Rocketry and Laal Singh Chaddha. Fans are excited to watch him in Brahmastra as well.

Take a look:

Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in key roles will be releasing theatrically on the 9th of September.

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of Parvati in Brahmastra 2. According to our sources, Brahmastra 2 will be about the story of two key characters - MahaDev and Parvati. "The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the actress has already shot for the sequence in question for Brahmastra One: Shiva.

