CONFIRMED: Shah Rukh Khan to appear in Salman Khan’s film Tiger 3; To shoot immediately after Pathaan release

Aditya Chopra, the head of India’s biggest production house Yash Raj Films, is building the biggest Indian franchise with his concept of the spy universe that will be an action spectacle for audiences. Pathaan, Tiger and War, in which Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Kabir, are three important pieces of this spy universe that is shaping up to be a theatrical experience like no other. While it is confirmed that Salman Khan as Tiger will appear in Pathaan, now we have confirmed information that Shah Rukh Khan will appear in Tiger 3 for a mind-boggling sequence!

“Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for Tiger 3 immediately after Pathaan's release, thus confirming his presence in the Tiger franchise! In Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, the paths of SRK, Salman and Hrithik will constantly cross to build up to the grand finale of the spy universe. While Salman Khan will be seen in Pathaan, now SRK will also be seen in Tiger 3 and an extensive shooting schedule is being planned to shoot this exciting portion immediately after Pathaan’s release on Jan 25, 2023!” reveals a top industry source.

The source adds, “This will be a massively mounted action sequence where Pathaan and Tiger come together for a very crucial scene. This will also be a huge cinematic moment for audiences to love. The spy universe is turning out to be deliciously thrilling because it brings the biggest superstars together in riveting, edge-of-the-seat sequences that are important for the plot to move forward. Now, all eyes are on when Hrithik Roshan will enter the spy universe!”

When Shah Rukh Khan confirmed Salman Khan's cameo in Pathaan

Meanwhile, during a live session with fans, Shah Rukh Khan had confirmed Salman’s special appearance in Pathaan. He said, “With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. There’s always a love experience, happy experience, friendly experience, and brotherly experience. It’s amazing whenever I work with him. We haven’t really done a full-fledged film together, apart from one (Karan Arjun), which was also not full-fledged, to be honest. We were not together in the film for too long. So we get to work 4-5 days in a year sometimes in a film.” He further added, "Now, in Pathaan. I don't know if this should be a secret, but Inshallah I will try to be in Tiger also. It’s great fun working with him. It's always very nice."