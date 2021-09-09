'Congratulations for 5th National Award': Kangana Ranaut reveals her mum & dad's reaction to Thalaivii

Updated on Sep 09, 2021 07:39 PM IST  |  137.8K
   
'Congratulations for 5th National Award': Kangana Ranaut reveals her mum & dad's reaction to Thalaivii
Thalaivii starring Kangana Ranaut as J Jayalalithaa is all set to release in theatres this Friday. Ahead of its release, Kangana has been excited about the film and the initial reviews from critics post the screening, have been quite good too. Now, she has also shared how her mum and dad reacted to seeing her as Jayalalithaa in the film. The actress, who has won 4 National Film Awards already, managed to impress her mum and dad so much with her Thalaivii performance that they gave her a wish for the 5th one in advance.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a lovely photo of her mom and dad post Thalaivii screening. In the photo, Kangana's mom and dad could be seen doing Jayalalithaa aka Kangana's signature pose from the film. Not just this, sharing the photo, Kangana shared how happy her parents were in her caption. She wrote, "Mummy papa after watching the film #Thalaivii...said Congratulations for 5th National Award." Her parents could be seen beaming with joy after the film's screening in the photo. 

Meanwhile, several other celebs also have praised Kangana in Thalaivii after the celebrity screening. Arjun Rampal was in awe of Kangana as Jayalalithaa after the screening. He too penned a note on social media. Prasoon Joshi also took to social media to praise Kangana's performance. He wrote, "Authentic intense and graceful What a powerful performance by Kangana in #Thalaivi ,she truly tapped into her inherent core energies. Arvind was brilliant and added layers. A genuine piece of work by Vijay,Vijendra prasad ji and the team. Best wishes."

Talking about Thalaivii, the film traces the journey of J Jayalalithaa from being a superstar actress to a politician. It stars Arvind Swami as MGR apart from Kangana in the lead. The film is directed by AL Vijay and produced by Shaailesh R Singh and Vishnu Vardhan Induri. It is all set to release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on September 10, 2021. 

Comments
Anonymous : Ridiculous woman...at least do something worthwhile instead of just using up our oxygen
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : We all know not just Normal awards but also national awards are corrupted. Even if you get one, nobody gives a fuck because at the end of the day you didn't deserve the last 4 awards and neither do you deserve this award. Even legends like salman srk have not received, when akshay received for rustom on,y. Not after that, not before this. It is so hard to belive that Aamir, Salmamn,srk and akshay have not given us award winning movies,
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : She has given a lot of flops too - rajjo Revolver Rani Simran Judgemental hai kya . The audience has not forgotten that dear.
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : overconfidence!
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : entire family need to see a really good psychiatrist . Get well soon. so full of themselves.
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Best actress is Kangana whatever KJ may say
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
Anonymous : I am fed up with this Kangana.
REPLY 0 9 hours ago

