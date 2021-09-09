'Congratulations for 5th National Award': Kangana Ranaut reveals her mum & dad's reaction to Thalaivii

Thalaivii starring as J Jayalalithaa is all set to release in theatres this Friday. Ahead of its release, Kangana has been excited about the film and the initial reviews from critics post the screening, have been quite good too. Now, she has also shared how her mum and dad reacted to seeing her as Jayalalithaa in the film. The actress, who has won 4 National Film Awards already, managed to impress her mum and dad so much with her Thalaivii performance that they gave her a wish for the 5th one in advance.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a lovely photo of her mom and dad post Thalaivii screening. In the photo, Kangana's mom and dad could be seen doing Jayalalithaa aka Kangana's signature pose from the film. Not just this, sharing the photo, Kangana shared how happy her parents were in her caption. She wrote, "Mummy papa after watching the film #Thalaivii...said Congratulations for 5th National Award." Her parents could be seen beaming with joy after the film's screening in the photo.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, several other celebs also have praised Kangana in Thalaivii after the celebrity screening. Arjun Rampal was in awe of Kangana as Jayalalithaa after the screening. He too penned a note on social media. Prasoon Joshi also took to social media to praise Kangana's performance. He wrote, "Authentic intense and graceful What a powerful performance by Kangana in #Thalaivi ,she truly tapped into her inherent core energies. Arvind was brilliant and added layers. A genuine piece of work by Vijay,Vijendra prasad ji and the team. Best wishes."

Talking about Thalaivii, the film traces the journey of J Jayalalithaa from being a superstar actress to a politician. It stars Arvind Swami as MGR apart from Kangana in the lead. The film is directed by AL Vijay and produced by Shaailesh R Singh and Vishnu Vardhan Induri. It is all set to release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on September 10, 2021.

Also Read|Thalaivii Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut's film an ode to Amma by Jaya