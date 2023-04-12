Congratulations beta: Shah Rukh Khan can't stop praising daughter Suhana Khan as she becomes brand ambassador

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Jawan, has congratulated his daughter Suhana Khan as she signed her first International brand endorsement. On Tuesday, the star kid was seen making heads turn in a red pantsuit and winning hearts with her first official media appearance. Netizens were mighty impressed by the way she conducted herself throughout the event. Proud daddy Shah Rukh too is all praise for her.

A while ago, King Khan took to Instagram and shared a video featuring a collage of Suhana's pictures and visuals from the event. He used his song Pretty Woman from Kal Ho Naa Ho in the backdrop and showered love on her. Along with the video, he penned a beautiful note for his 'lil lady in red'. His post read, "Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady in Red!" Have a look:

Soon after SRK shared the congratulatory post, Suhana reacted to it. She wrote, "Awww love you!! So cute." His fans were also seen sending their good wishes to Suhana. A fan wrote, "He's just a proud father.. talking about his daughter and its absolutely adorable!!" Another fan wrote, "Awww!! Cutest caption ever."

Meanwhile, Suhana is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. She is currently busy shooting the film. It will also mark the debut of Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The first look was revealed earlier and it got netizens quite excited. The film will be released soon on Netflix.

Shah Rukh was recently seen storming the box office with his film Pathaan. It broke several records and went on to become his highest-grossing film ever. Next, he has Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

