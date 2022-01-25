Congratulations, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech blessed with a baby boy

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech have embraced parenthood today as the couple welcomed a baby boy into their lives. A few moments back, Yuvraj took to his social media space and shared the news with the world. A few moments back, Yuvraj took to his official Instagram handle and shared a note, announcing the arrival of their baby boy. They thanked God for the blessings and requested everyone to give them privacy. Yuvraj’s note read, “To all our fans, family, and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world (red heart emoji). Love. Hazel and Yuvraj”. Sharing this note, he tagged his wife Hazel in the caption as well. As soon as this exciting and happy news dropped on social media, friends, fans and followers of the couple flooded the post with a barrage of likes and comments. A lot of celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Bipasha Basu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Raveena Tandon, Rannvijay Singha, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, among others congratulated the new parents in town, and extended their good wishes. Fans also left red heart emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech tied the knot in 2016. A couple of months back, they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Yuvraj took to Instagram on the special day and posted an adorable selfie with his beautiful wife. Sharing the picture, he wrote a heartfelt caption wishing Hazel on their anniversary. It read, “5 years and strong !! I love you and I miss you we will be together soon happy anniversary baby @hazelkeechofficial”.

