Congress holds protest rally in support of Rhea Chakraborty in West Bengal; Calls her ‘daughter of Bengal’

As Rhea Chakraborty has been grilled in Sushant Singh Rajput case, West Bengal Congress has come out in her protest and staged a rally for her.
Mumbai
Rhea Chakraborty has been making the headlines ever since she has been named in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The actress was dating the late actor and has been accused of abetment of suicide by the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star’s family. This isn’t all. Rhea has also been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the illegal drugs angle and is currently under judicial custody. While the Jalebi actress is being interrogated, West Bengal Congress has come out in her support and even organised a rally for the same.

The party also shared pictures of the protest on social media and called her the daughter of Bengal. They also mentioned that the vindictive behaviour against Rhea will not be tolerated. “Political conspiracy and vindictive behaviour against Riya Chakraborty, the daughter of Bengal, will not be tolerated,” read the caption. Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had whipped up identity politics in the case and described Rhea as a ‘Bengalee Brahmin’. He tweeted, “Departed star, Mr #SushanthSinghRajput was an Indian actor, BJP turned him into a Bihari actor, only to score electoral brownie points, Mrs Rhea Chakroborty has been indicted not for abetment of suicide nor murder nor any economic offences, she has been arrested under NDPS, ludicrous.”

Meanwhile, Rhea has, reportedly, been making shocking revelations in the case and has named several big names during the probe. In fact, she has also named Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh and also stated that they used to do drugs with her and Sushant.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty confesses Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta did drugs with her & Sushant

