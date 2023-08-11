Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar pens letter for ‘Bomma’ Jacqueline Fernandez on her birthday: 'I'm missing you...'

Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines since last year December for all the wrong reasons. She was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rs 200 crore extortion and money laundering case. They were linked after their private photos went viral on the internet. Now, Chandrasekhar is currently in Delhi jail. However, it didn't stop him to share a special birthday note for Jacqueline Fernandez. For the unversed, the actress celebrates her 38th birthday today.

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar pens birthday note for Jacqueline Fernandez

ETimes reported that the primary accused in the case has sent a letter to Jacqueline professing his love and best wishes for the actress. He spilled his heart out about missing her on her special day. The letter starts with, "Wishing you a very happy Birthday. May God bless you, my baby girl. Your birthday is the happiest day of every year in my life. In fact, it means more to me than my own birthday. you are becoming even more beautiful and youthful with each passing day. I am missing you so much, you have no idea." He also added, "Missing giving you your bunch of exotic flowers, and mainly your magical hug, and feeding you cake."

The letter also indicates that Sukesh has sent the actress a birthday gift as well. The letter reads, "Baby, I truly hope you like my birthday gift. I understand no amount of gold, diamonds, or pearls can bring you more happiness than fulfilling your dream of building shelter for animals." He also went on to show his artistic skills and drew images of special times spent between them and wrote I miss you in different fonts and styles all over the pages. There's also a greeting card where he wrote Happy birthday and drew a cake and other birthday elements. He also mentioned in the letter that he has attached a greeting that is crafted by his own hands and he drew a few significant memories that he miss on this special day of the actress.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar's promise to Jacqueline Fernandez for next birthday

The letter was released through Sukesh's lawyer, Anant Malik and it ended on a happy note promising better days ahead. He concluded with, "All this turbulence is on the brink of conclusion, my dear. Next year, we will celebrate your birthday together, and I promise to make it exceptionally special. Don't fret about anything else, I'm here for you. Happy Birthday, my Bomma, my Honey bee."

While Jacqueline has earlier denied any relationship with the accused, and said that she met him briefly only on a professional account, Sukesh continues sending his love for the actress on several occasions.

