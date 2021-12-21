Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Jacqueline Fernandez’s love story likely to be on OTT soon; Reports

Nowadays, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is in the headlines because of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Her name has surfaced in Rs 200 crore extortion case involving the conman. Well, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been investigating the matter and had questioned actresses Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi for their association with Sukesh. Now, the latest report has claimed that filmmakers are planning to make a series on Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Jacqueline Fernandez’s love story. The latest buzz is that a few OTT platforms are already pitching and planning to make a series based on the controversy.

As mentioned in India Today, the case is perfect for a series or documentary on the subject. Hence, some producers are discussing how to turn this into either a movie or a web show. A few names are also being discussed on who might play Sukesh and Jacqueline in the project. It is the biggest con operation we have seen in recent times. Recently, a report also claimed that Sukesh had promised to produce a series of superhero films for the actress too.

He had said that the project was going to be made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. Sukesh had told Jacqueline that she resembled Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and deserved a superhero series made around her.

It is worth mentioning here that Chandrasekhar currently facing prosecution in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. He and Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over an alleged extortion racket being run from Tihar Jail in Delhi.

