Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar challenges Jacqueline Fernandez’s Delhi-Patiala HC plea; old chat gets leaked

Last week Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez approached the Delhi High Court to quash the money laundering case. In the latest update, the alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has challenged the actress’ appeal over ‘intimidating’ letters sent to her by him, according to a submission in Delhi’s Patiala House Court on December 22.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar moves plea against Jacqueline Fernandez

According to a report published in India Today, in the latest application, Sukesh Chandrashekhar called the allegations of Jacqueline Fernandez ‘completely false’ which claimed to have ‘outraged her modesty or tried to threaten or intimidate her’. According to Sukesh, the actress has filed the plea with a ‘malafide intention’.

He further stated in a plea, “As per Jail Rule 585 I am entitled to write letters to friends, family, relations and legal advisors, I am also covered by the Right to Express and freedom of speech, even though I am incarcerated as per Law and the Constitution.”

In addition to this, Sukesh also mentioned that he is ‘ready to undergo any punishment’ if any of his letters sent to the actress are found to be ‘threatening and intimidating’ as he questioned why Jacqueline didn’t approach the High Court last year when he had sent her multiple letters.

Old leaked chat claims Sukesh cracked a deal with Luv Ranjan as a gift for the actress

An exclusive report by India Today also claims to access the messages sent by the conman to the actress. The report states that Sukesh despite being in jail in connection with a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case sent numerous messages to the actress through WhatsApp by using a fake number.

In one of the messages, the conman even asked the actress to appear ‘in black clothes’ during the hearing. A message dated June 30, 2023 reads, “Baby this month on 6th, we have a court date and if you are produced by VC please wear a black kurta or wear anything in black, so that I know you have seen all my messages, and you Love ?? So baby and missing you Ton I love you baby girl, you are mine mine forever...”

The message by the conman further addressed the trolls upsetting the actress for ‘adding an extra E’ in her name. However, conman encouraged Jacqueline by calling her ‘princess’ and ‘rockstar’, “you are going to be a superstar...,” read the message.

According to reports, the conman was upset over the actress not fulfilling his wish by wearing black outfits during the following court hearing as he messaged, "Baby, it's really upsetting to see you did not wear Black on that day during the court hearing baby I really don't understand what are you even thinking, running away or avoiding me is not going to help in any way has it is only going to be me by your side in all from of ways am again repeating am ready to do everything that you need without any issues..."

The message continues with Sukesh asking the actress to wear ‘a multicolored Kurta or just a plain white shirt without any design.’ Furthermore, a message by the con man also claimed that he has cracked a deal with the director Luv Ranjan as a mark of gift to her.

"Know in the next couple of the weeks Luv Ranjan will approach you for a movie I have sorted out the deal with him, it is going to be very big one for you baby and this the gift from side my baby girl for you baby along with Lillys I had sent you a message card hope you liked that and hope you saw it," the message read.

