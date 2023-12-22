Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar claims to reveal unseen evidence against Jacqueline Fernandez: 'World needs to know the truth'

It was reported yesterday that Jacqueline Fernandez has moved the Delhi High Court seeking protection from alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case and claimed allegations against her as false.

On the other hand, in response to this, Sukesh has reportedly turned against the actress and stated that he would now reveal all the ‘unseen’ evidence against her.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar reacts to Jacqueline Fernandez's charges in fresh letter

According to a report published in India Today, the prime alleged in the money laundering case, Sukesh Chandrashekhar released a fresh letter and claimed that he would now reveal all the ‘unseen’ evidence. Without naming Jacqueline Fernandez, he stated that the investigations were biased, as he was defending the interests of “this person”.

However, Sukesh’s lawyer Anant Malik confirmed to the portal that Sukesh had referred to the actress in the letter. In the fresh letter, Sukesh claimed that he would now expose her reality by revealing all the ‘unseen’ evidence including chats, screenshots, recordings, etc.

“Since ‘that person’ made him the devil, he has no choice than exposing her reality in the open,” said Sukesh.

In addition to this, the report also mentions that Sukesh would also show financial transactions and investments which were hidden to “protect this person”. He has alleged that the payments worth a few million dollars were made to augment her social media platform and to contend against her colleagues.

Advertisement

Sukesh, in his letter, said that he would now go all out to “expose anything in accordance to law”. 'The world needs to know the truth, the reality,” he writes further.

“With a shattered heart, he has decided not to stay hurt, numb or quiet, one should know truth is very powerful,” the letter read.

He went on to state that he was ‘shocked’ and ‘frozen’ after all the actress had done to safeguard herself. According to him, she turned around and stabbed him back hard presuming that she was safe, and acted victimized in the matter by starting ‘blame games and point saying look here is the Devil, the Bad Guy.’

Sukesh concluded the letter by stating that ‘realization’ is very important and believes that one can’t let anyone stab them or undermine them and that it is important to make one realize that what they are doing is wrong.

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez moves Delhi court; alleges conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's messages as 'threat' to safety