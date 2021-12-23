Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar offered Jacqueline Fernandez a role in Hollywood movie?

Weeks ago, media reports suggested that Jacqueline Fernandez received gifts worth crores by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Now, India Today claims that Chandrashekhar also wooed the star by offering her a role in a Hollywood project. In addition to this, he also promised her roles in big-ticket South films and web shows.

The report further adds that Jacqueline Fernandez waited for the filmmakers to confirm her addition. But reportedly did not receive any email for months. The outlet suggests that Jacqueline Fernandez fell for the bait and she is reportedly being investigated in the fraud case. The Kick star has neither denied nor confirmed the development as of yet and an official confirmation is yet awaited. Previously, a report by NDTV claimed that she received many gifts from the conman including a horse worth Rs. 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs 9 lakh. In totality, the amount of all the presents is reported to be around 10 crores.

This comes just a month after a photograph of the two went insanely viral on social media. The picture in talks sees actor Jacqueline Fernandez kissing conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on his cheek. Amid the ongoing probe, the photo has only given rise to the speculations that the Srilankan actress was dating Sukesh, who is currently imprisoned at the Tihar jail. Prior to this, another cosy photo of the two also hit the internet, in which Chandrashekhar was seen kissing the Bollywood actress on her cheeks.

Previously, Enforcement Directorate sources said, "When Jacqueline started believing Sukesh, the conman started sending her expensive flowers and chocolates as a gift.” The financial probe agency reported that Sukesh Chandrashekhar would mask his real identity while talking to the actress. He would also reportedly portray himself as a big personality. ED sources also reportedly claim that Jacqueline wasn’t the only Bollywood personality who fell prey to the racket. Sukesh had also targeted another famous female personality, who is reported to be Nora Fatehi.

If reports are to be believed then the alleged conman connected with the 36-year-old actress via his partner Leena Paul. The financial probe agency previously stated, "Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud.” For the unversed, Sukesh Chandrashekhar is interrogated over alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion to the tune of about ₹ 200 crores.

ALSO READ| THIS is how conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar easily befriended Jacqueline Fernandez with a spoof call; Report