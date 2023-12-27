Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar refutes sending messages to Jacqueline Fernandez from jail; asks for CBI probe

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most popular and successful actresses in Bollywood. Over the years, she has appeared in some commercially successful films. However, lately, her name has been associated with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his money laundering case.

Recently, it was reported that he has been sending her messages from jail. Now, the conman has denied these reports.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar denies sending messages from jail

Recently, it was reported that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been sending messages and voice notes to Jacqueline Fernandez from jail. According to India Today, he has now denied these claims and has said that they were fake.

He has also requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into this matter and demands strict action against the people behind these rumors. Sukesh is involved in a 200 crore money laundering case.

Chat leaks reveal Sukesh cracked a deal with Luv Ranjan

Earlier, India Today claimed to have access to all the messages Sukesh was sending to the actress. In one of them, he asked her to appear ‘in black clothes’ during the hearing. A message dated June 30, 2023 mentions, “Baby this month on 6th, we have a court date and if you are produced by VC please wear a black kurta or wear anything in black, so that I know you have seen all my messages, and you Love ?? So baby and missing you Ton I love you baby girl, you are mine mine forever...”

In a different chat, Sukesh also claimed to have cracked a deal with Luv Ranjan for her. He reportedly wrote, "Know in the next couple of the weeks Luv Ranjan will approach you for a movie I have sorted out the deal with him, it is going to be very big one for you baby and this the gift from side my baby girl for you baby along with Lillys I had sent you a message card hope you liked that and hope you saw it."

Workwise, she was seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in Selfiee.

