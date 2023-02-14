Conman Sukesh gives a message for Jacqueline Fernandez while leaving court: Wish her a Happy Valentine’s Day

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar , who is accused of extorting Rs 217 crore from the wife of a former Fortis promoter, has wished actress Jacqueline Fernandez on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Sukesh and Jacqueline's alleged relationship hit headlines after the former confessed about it in front of the Enforcement Directorate. On Tuesday, he was seen exiting a National Investigation Agency courtroom amid high security.

While Sukesh was being taken out of the court, a group of reporters was seen asking him questions. When he was questioned about Jacqueline 's allegations made against him, Sukesh replied, " don’t want to comment anything about her. She has her reasons to say. I don’t want to say anything." The actress has turned witness in an EOW case and recently told the court, "Sukesh has played with my emotions, made my life hell and ruined my career and livelihood."

Further, he was asked about his relationship with Jacqueline, he said, "Wish her a happy Valentine’s day from my end." He also added, "When you love someone, you try to protect them." When the media asked him about Nora Fatehi and if he offered money to her, he called her a 'gold digger'. He said, "I don't comment on gold diggers."

Jacqueline Fernandez made allegations against Sukesh Chandrashekar

Recently, Jacqueline appeared before Delhi’s Patiala House Court and made shocking revelations. She revealed, "He introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and claimed J Jayalalitha was his aunt. Chandrashekhar said he was a big fan, and said I should do films in South India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in south Indian movies." She also revealed that Sukesh used to call her from jail.

She said, "He never mentioned he was calling from jail or that he was in jail. He used to call from one corner with a curtain and a sofa in the background."

Work front

Jacqueline was last seen in Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. Next, she will be seen in Kick 2 with Salman Khan.