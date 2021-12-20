Conman Sukesh wanted to woo Jacqueline Fernandez by making her a superhero in 500 cr film?

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez continues to make headlines regarding conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s case. Today, new details have surfaced in the matter. A report by India Today has claimed that Sukesh promised the actress to produce a series of films featuring her. To note, he had gifted her luxury items including cars, a horse to woo the actress. The report also mentions that the conman allegedly told Jacqueline that he would even produce a Rs 500 crore three-part woman superhero project with her.

As per India Today reports, Sukesh knew that Jacqueline was looking for work in Bollywood. And to woo her, he had promised her that he would produce India’s first woman superhero project with her that would involve Hollywood VFX artists. He had told Jacqueline that she resembled Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and she deserved a superhero series made around her. To note, Chandrasekhar is facing prosecution in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case currently. He had told the ED during questioning that he transferred $180,000 to Fernandez’s sister Geraldine who lives in the US instead of $150,000, as claimed by the actress.

Recently, actress Jacqueline Fernandez's picture kissing jailed conman on his cheek went viral on social media. This added more fuel to the speculations of the two dating.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over an alleged extortion racket being run from Tihar Jail in Delhi.