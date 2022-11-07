Conquering 2022 with her performances: Janhvi Kapoor's journey to success

Janhvi Kapoor is currently one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. With just a couple of films yet, she has shown an impressive evolution as an actor. And now, with as difficult a role as Mili, she indeed conquering 2022. She showcased her spark in the commercially successful romantic drama that also garnered her the award for 'Best Female Debut'.

Confident of her choices, Janhvi went on to play films like 'Roohi' (horror-comedy), 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'(biographical drama), 'Good Luck Jerry' (crime comedy), and now Mili (survival thriller). Roohi showcased her quirky side of acting in the genre while the biopic Gunjan Saxena gave her fans a peek into her ability to lead the storyline and blend into characters. While she gained a lot of admiration for headlining the two films, she floored her fans with her last film Goodluck Jerry and has been touted as giving her career's best performance in Mili.