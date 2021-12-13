Contracted Covid at an intimate dinner, now quarantined, confirms Kareena Kapoor Khan’s spokesperson

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have tested positive for COVID. The news has shocked their fans. It is reported that Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered RT-PCR tests for all those who came in contact with them. The actors, who are close friends, were recently spotted attending a party.

We reached out to the actress's official spokesperson to check about this development. The spokesperson said, “Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she’s stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk.”

The spokesperson also added, “As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family.”

Recently, popular actor Kamal Haasan recovered from COVID 19. Kamal Haasan was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on November 22 after he tested positive for Covid-19.

