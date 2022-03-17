‘Cool mom’ Mira Rajput teaches her kids about human anatomy in a fun way; WATCH

Mira Rajput is quite active on social media and it is fun to watch the pictures and videos that she shares on her social media of her kids and hubby Shahid Kapoor. Recently, the star wife had called herself and Shahid ‘sappy parents’ as they were all set to leave their daughter Misha to school on her first day. Well, now it looks like Mira has taken their studies quite seriously and shared a glimpse of her teaching them human anatomy in a quite interesting way.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mira Rajput shared a video of the toy torso that she used to teach her kids about respiration and circulation. In the first story, we can see the torso with all the toy body parts lying on the table in the front. Sharing this story, she wrote, “In another episode of I’m not a regular Mom, I’m a cool mom. Meet Teddy the torso.” In the next story, Mira shared a video of the toy heart not being in the right place and wrote, “Poor guy..He meant for his heart to be in the right place. Regardless, we have learnt about circulation and respiration fairly quickly.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor recently shot for an ad together and that has been released a few days back. Fans have been showering love on the two.

Other than that, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Jersey which is all set to release on the silver screen in April. The film that also stars Mrunal Thakur was supposed to release in December last year but due to the increasing COVID-19 cases, the release date was pushed. To note it is an official Hindi remake of the Nani starrer Telugu film of the same name.

